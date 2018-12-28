14-year-old girl dies in fall from Arizona's Horseshoe Bend Overlook

PAGE, Ariz. - A 14-year-old girl died Monday in what authorities said appeared to be an accidental fall from the Horseshoe Bend Overlook in Arizona.
A family visiting from San Jose, California, called Coconino County sheriff’s deputies around 4 p.m. Monday to report the girl missing. Deputies said she had last been seen about two hours earlier at the overlook.
Officials on an Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue helicopter later found the girl’s body about 700 feet below the overlook, deputies said.
Due to impending nightfall, authorities were unable to recover her body until Tuesday morning.
Officials said the girl’s body was taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Investigators said the fall appeared to have been accidental. Officials continue to investigate.
