COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men initially cleared of criminal charges in a South Carolina road rage shooting three years ago now face murder charges after the victim's family uncovered evidence of police officers influencing the investigation.

Two of the Horry County officers also were indicted this week on obstruction of justice and misconduct charges for their role in investigating the shooting of Scott Spivey in September 2023.

The charges came after another independent look at the case pushed by Spivey's family. After prosecutors first decided not to charge Weldon Boyd and Kenneth Williams, they filed a civil lawsuit.

Family finds evidence after shooters are initially cleared

The family received recordings Boyd made of his own phone calls where he bragged about the shooting and asked a police officer friend to intervene. It also got body camera footage of another officer writing a note to the men the day of the shooting that said “act like a victim camera.”

The case started with Boyd and Williams chasing Spivey for several miles after Spivey pulled a gun on them in a road rage incident, authorities said. Both pickups reached speeds over 100 mph (160 kph) before Spivey pulled off a side road and got out of his truck with a gun and told the men to stop following him, investigators said.

The men shot through the windshield of the pickup, hitting Spivey in the right side of his back near his armpit, authorities said.

The local prosecutor in the case turned it over to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office after Boyd posted a message on Facebook thanking police and prosecutors for their work on the case a week after the shooting.

The Attorney General's Office decided not to prosecute Boyd and Williams in the shooting seven months later, ruling they were threatened and therefore justified to fire on Spivey under the state's stand your ground law.

Ruling leads to civil suit and more information

That led to the civil lawsuit, which unearthed Boyd's phone calls. In one, he talks to Williams about them getting teardrop tattoos since they killed a man. In another, he told someone Spivey figured out during the chase he could drive faster than them and was terrified. In another, he said about the shooting, “I know it’s (expletive) up to say, but I had a (expletive) blast."

The officers were fired after the new evidence and the Attorney General's Office brought in prosecutor Barry Barnette from Spartanburg to review the case. He called for another grand jury that led to Thursday's indictments.

Lawyers for all four men charged said publicity has tainted the case. They all said their clients were innocent and Boyd's lawyer Shaun Kent said the charges should be dropped in part because the evidence from the civil case was used to build criminal charges — a tactic that led to the dismissal of sexual assault charges against Bill Cosby.

There are reasons prosecutors initially cleared the men including findings that Spivey had alcohol in his system, Kent said.

“He was intoxicated. He had a firearm. He was pointing it at other individuals," Kent said in court Thursday.

Officers charged for conduct during investigation

Boyd and Williams were both indicted on murder charges, while former Horry County Deputy Chief Brandon Strickland and Sgt. Damon Vescovi were charged with misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.

Boyd called Strickland several times from the scene and after, and Strickland told his friend he talked to investigators and prosecutors, according to Boyd's phone calls.

Strickland's lawyer said at a Thursday bond hearing that his comments may have been inappropriate but there is no evidence he influenced the investigation.

Vescovi passed along the note about the camera. His lawyer said he made a poor choice but at that point he thought Boyd and Williams were victims of a road rage incident.

Jennifer Spivey, who pored over the evidence in her brother's killing until she found the note and heard Boyd's phone calls, was at Thursday's hearing and asked the judge to make sure justice is finally served.

"Scott tried desperately to escape the violence that ultimately took his life," she said.

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