DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. - Twenty-one people, including 19 students, were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a truck Wednesday morning in Dearborn County, Indiana, officials told WLWT-TV.
The crash happened about 8 a.m. on State Route 350, WLWT-TV reported.
A spokesperson for Rumpke, the company that owns the truck, told WLWT-TV the driver was out of the truck assisting a customer when the school bus rear-ended it.
The driver of the truck was injured by debris from the impact of the crash, the Rumpke spokesperson told WLWT-TV.
Officials said the school bus driver was also injured, according to WLWT-TV.
