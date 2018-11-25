0 49ers release Reuben Foster after linebacker arrested on domestic violence charge

TAMPA, Fla. - Representatives for the San Francisco 49ers announced early Sunday that the team is releasing linebacker Reuben Foster after he was arrested Saturday night on a domestic violence charge in Florida.

Update 10:05 a.m. EST Nov. 25: The announcement came in a brief statement from the team on Twitter.

The San Francisco 49ers are releasing Reuben Foster. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 25, 2018

Police in Tampa said they arrested Foster after a reported domestic incident on Saturday night involving a woman who he had been in an on-again-off-again relationship with for years. The woman told officers Foster slapped and pushed her during an argument at the Grand Hyatt hotel.

Original report: NFL player Reuben Foster, a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday night in Florida, Tampa police said early Sunday.

Here is mugshot from 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, arrested in Tampa on Saturday night and held without bail on a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. 49ers play Bucs in 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/MVBYbeOzG0 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 25, 2018

Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident involving Foster, 24, and a woman about 9 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Tampa, police said in a statement, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

"Reuben Foster and the female victim were involved in a verbal altercation," the statement said. "The victim stated that during the altercation, Foster slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area, and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face."

Tampa police said the woman had a 1-inch scratch on her collar bone.

The pair had "lived together in the past" and "were involved in an on-again, off-again relationship over the past three years," police said.

Foster is facing a charge of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, police said.

Here is the statement from Tampa Police Department on Saturday night's arrest of 49ers LB Reuben Foster on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge: pic.twitter.com/ats6bQBgNN — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 25, 2018

