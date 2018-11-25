  • Police looking for missing teen last seen on Thanksgiving

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County are searching for a teenager last seen on Thanksgiving.

    Brenna Lynn Upholster, 17, was with her family in Greensburg until 1 p.m. Thursday.

    Brenna Lynn Upholster, 17
    Pennsylvania State Police

    She's believed to be with Noah Loughner, 20, who lives in Plum Borough.

    Loughner is believed to be operating a silver Honda Odyssey with a Pennsylvania registration KSS9695.

    If you have information about her whereabouts, contact PSP-Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

