GREENSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County are searching for a teenager last seen on Thanksgiving.
Brenna Lynn Upholster, 17, was with her family in Greensburg until 1 p.m. Thursday.
She's believed to be with Noah Loughner, 20, who lives in Plum Borough.
Loughner is believed to be operating a silver Honda Odyssey with a Pennsylvania registration KSS9695.
If you have information about her whereabouts, contact PSP-Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
TRENDING NOW:
- Chris Watts case: Text messages reveal days before Colorado mom, daughters found dead
- Man finds $7.5M in storage unit he bought for only $500
- Body pulled from lake in Highland park
- VIDEO: Security official tackles man armed with BB gun outside 'Fiddler on the Roof'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}