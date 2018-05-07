91-year-old man fires shots while at area McDonald's drive-thru

RICHMOND, Ohio - Police in Richmond, Ohio, were called to a McDonald’s early Monday morning after receiving reports of shots being fired.
Police said Johnnie Douglas, 91, fired a shot while sitting in the drive-thru reportedly because he was upset over his food order.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting during home invasion
- Iconic basket maker Longaberger Co. goes out of business
- Man found dead after fire causes roof to collapse
- VIDEO: Comatose boy shows signs of life after parents sign organ donor paperwork
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}