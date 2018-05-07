  • 91-year-old man fires shots while at area McDonald's drive-thru

    By: Jessica Weihrauch, WHIO.com

    RICHMOND, Ohio - Police in Richmond, Ohio, were called to a McDonald’s early Monday morning after receiving reports of shots being fired.

    Police said Johnnie Douglas, 91, fired a shot while sitting in the drive-thru reportedly because he was upset over his food order

