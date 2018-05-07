  • Man found dead after fire causes roof to collapse

    Updated:

    WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was found dead after a fire that caused a home’s roof to collapse early Monday morning in West Finley Township, Washington County, officials said.

    The fire was reported about 2 a.m. on Beham Ridge Road.

    One man made it out of the home, but a man in his 50s died, investigators said.

    Firefighters rushed to the scene after a neighbor called 911. As flames engulfed the home, the roof collapsed.

    The man who died was found in the basement, officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found dead after fire causes roof to collapse

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead, 1 injured after shooting during home invasion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flash grenades tossed into home during barricade situation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Landslide repair will close major roadway for months

  • Headline Goes Here

    Which stars are 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' this season?