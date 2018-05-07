WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was found dead after a fire that caused a home’s roof to collapse early Monday morning in West Finley Township, Washington County, officials said.
The fire was reported about 2 a.m. on Beham Ridge Road.
One man made it out of the home, but a man in his 50s died, investigators said.
Firefighters rushed to the scene after a neighbor called 911. As flames engulfed the home, the roof collapsed.
The man who died was found in the basement, officials said.
State police, fire trucks & tankers line Beham Ridge Rd in West Finley. The home that caught fire is on the top of the hill. We are being kept very far back... live reports in minutes @WPXI pic.twitter.com/hHJRjstiW2— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 7, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Viral post shows veteran sitting in rain outside Pa. Walmart
- 'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson wins World's Strongest Man title
- Inmate suing Corrections Department to end Timberland boots ban
- VIDEO: 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon: Teferi wins men's division; Devore takes women's division
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}