  • Albino deer steps out into snow for rare appearance

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MANSFIELD, Ohio - An Ohio man was able to catch a rare white deer on camera when it stepped into his backyard.

    Craig Atkins, of Mansfield, Ohio, posted a video Dec. 8 to Facebook showing the striking creature in his backyard.

    "There's a bunch of deer in my yard. One's an albino," Atkins said in the video.

    The albino deer can be seen standing still, only swiveling its head and moving its ears. It's almost camouflaged in the surrounding snow.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories