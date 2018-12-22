Aquarium apologizes for tweets about sea otter

The aquarium on Tuesday tweeted a picture of Abby, an otter who helps train orphaned otters how to survive in the wild. The tweet featured social media words and phrases such as "thick," ''c h o n k" and "OH LAWD SHE COMIN" which are often used to describe someone who is overweight.
People took offense.
The aquarium on Wednesday tweeted a multipart apology that it called a "learning moment." It apologized and said it was unaware of the connotations associated with some of the memes.
The aquarium says "Abby is looking fit."
