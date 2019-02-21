  • Baby born on JetBlue plane, aircraft named 'Born to Be Blue'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A baby made its entry to the world on a flight to Florida.

    USA Today reported that, according to JetBlue Airways spokeswoman Jen Dang, the “youngest customer to date” was born on a two hour, 50 minute flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Friday.

    "We’d like to thank the crew and medical professionals on board for their quick action under pressure, and wish the new mother and son all the best,” Deng told WTVJ. “Flight 1954 was operated on aircraft N523JB, coincidentally named, ‘Born to Be Blue.’”

    According to a tweet from JetBlue, the baby boy was given shower gifts and can expect more to come.

     

