Baby born on JetBlue plane, aircraft named 'Born to Be Blue'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A baby made its entry to the world on a flight to Florida.
USA Today reported that, according to JetBlue Airways spokeswoman Jen Dang, the “youngest customer to date” was born on a two hour, 50 minute flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Friday.
"We’d like to thank the crew and medical professionals on board for their quick action under pressure, and wish the new mother and son all the best,” Deng told WTVJ. “Flight 1954 was operated on aircraft N523JB, coincidentally named, ‘Born to Be Blue.’”
TRENDING NOW:
- Police confiscate over $100K, several pounds of marijuana and guns during drug bust
- Husband leaves wife to die in hot tub, but he gets caught on video surveillance, police say
- Salt truck overturns in Pittsburgh neighborhood; driver taken to hospital
- VIDEO: Over $12 Million in Meth Hidden In Frozen Strawberries
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to a tweet from JetBlue, the baby boy was given shower gifts and can expect more to come.
Giving storks a day off. With mom’s okay, we’d like to rename “Born To Be Blue” after our newest baby blue and our youngest customer ever. More baby shower gifts to come! #AirBorn https://t.co/h7tQRY0lwn— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 16, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}