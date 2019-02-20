PITTSBURGH - One person was injured after a Baldwin salt truck overturned in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Wednesday morning.
BREAKING: Overturned salt truck in Pittsburgh on Steiner St and Cedar Cove near Baldwin. Driver taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/jiKTCnHq9E— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) February 20, 2019
The crash happened on Steiner Street at Cedarcove Street when the truck took out utility poles before going over a retaining wall of a home.
LIVE UPDATES: Snow, wintry mix leading to deteriorating road conditions
Duquesne Light crews are on the scene.
Duquesne Light on scene of overturned salt truck in Carrick. Two utility poles down. pic.twitter.com/rbp0Zahr76— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) February 20, 2019
The driver was alert before he was taken to a hospital.
