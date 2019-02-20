  • Salt truck overturns in Pittsburgh neighborhood; driver taken to hospital

    PITTSBURGH - One person was injured after a Baldwin salt truck overturned in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Wednesday morning. 

    The crash happened on Steiner Street at Cedarcove Street when the truck took out utility poles before going over a retaining wall of a home.

    Duquesne Light crews are on the scene.

    The driver was alert before he was taken to a hospital.

