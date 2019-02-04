Best and worst drivers in the country; where does your state rank?

Traffic can be a big headache in big cities around the country.
QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison marketplace, recently conducted a study to find out. For its annual “Best and Worst Drivers” list, its experts analyzed more than two million data points from the Federal Highway Administration and the drivers that used its services from 2018.
They then grouped the information into categories based on five incidents: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations and fatalities.
After analyzing the results, the researchers found that Maine and South Carolina had the No. 1 and No. 2 worst drivers in the country, respectively.
On the other hand, Michigan had the No. 1 best drivers in America, followed by Mississippi and then Oklahoma.
How did Georgia fare?
The Peach State had the No. 15 worst drivers, dropping four spots from 2017. It was No. 15 in 2016.
Want to know how other areas fared?
Here's a list of the worst and best drivers in the country, with No 1. being the worst:
- Maine
- South Carolina
- Nebraska
- California
- North Dakota
- Minnesota
- Idaho
- Ohio
- Utah
- Washington
- Vermont
- Maryland
- Oregon
- Virginia
- Georgia
- Wyoming
- Wisconsin
- North Carolina
- New Hampshire
- Iowa
- Delaware
- Massachusetts
- Kansas
- New Jersey
- Alaska
- Colorado
- Tennessee
- Hawaii
- Connecticut
- Louisiana
- Montana
- Indiana
- New Mexico
- New York
- South Dakota
- Alabama
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
- Missouri
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Rhode Island
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
- Nevada
- Illinois
- Arizona
- Oklahoma
- Mississippi
- Michigan
