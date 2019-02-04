ROCHESTER, Pa. - UPDATE 5:17 p.m. Sunday - The Beaver County Coroner's Office identified the men killed as David Riddle, 40, of Ohio, and Casey Rector, 32, of Texas.
Two people are dead after the car they were in rolled down a hill in Rochester around 6 p.m.
According to the police chief, the car was being driven along the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks intentionally, then apparently slid and rolled down a hill.
The chief told Channel 11's Erin Clarke that tire tracks in two different areas show where the driver attempted to get onto the tracks.
"Vehicles don’t go up there, they shouldn’t have been up there," Rochester Borough Police Chief Frank Mercier said.
Police said they have contacted the family of the passenger but not the family of the driver. Neither identity has been released at this point.
Two dead after car slides about 15 feet off train and into Rochester Riverfront Park under Rt 65 overpass. pic.twitter.com/LsGwo2Rn89— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) February 3, 2019
“The gravel was all moved where you could tell they were sliding off. We feel that they didn’t want to come off of that wall. They were trying to get better traction and it looks like they fell over," Mercier said.
