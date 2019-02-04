PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after a brawl broke out inside a South Side bar Saturday night.
A video sent to us by a viewer shows more than a dozen people involved in the fight inside Foxtail on East Carson Street.
Bar security was able to break up the fight before police arrived.
So far, no charges have been filed.
Foxtail management sent us the following statement regarding the incident:
"Foxtail takes the safety and security of patrons very seriously. It is unfortunate that the actions of a few can ruin a good time for many. This behavior will not be tolerated. The actors have been identified and will be permanently banned not only in Foxtail but across many nightlife properties within the City."
