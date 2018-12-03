  • Black Christmas trees are hottest trend in holiday decorations, but why?

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Forget Melania Trump’s White House hall filled with blood-red Christmas trees. The hottest trend in holiday decorations this year is black Christmas trees. 

    Internet search traffic for black trees is up 70 percent compared to a year ago, home furnishings company Wayfair.com told ABC News

    Wayfair spokesperson Julie Cassetina told ABC that black Christmas trees are “attention getters” and that they offer more chances for “creativity than traditional trees.”

    "Black Christmas trees are not only a unique statement piece, but they have their own mystical presence," Cassetina said. "[They] really help ornaments and string lights pop. You could deck them out with lighter-colored ornaments that’ll really stand out against the black, or simply add delicate, white string lights that almost create a feeling of evergreens at night in the wilderness," she told the network.

    She said Wayfair has seen around 2,000 searches for black Christmas trees this month alone.

    A search of social media returned thousands of images of black trees, with 9,000 posts just on Instagram.

    Treetopia also offers a collection of black Christmas trees and has a blog post on the best way to decorate them.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

