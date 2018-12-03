0 Boy writes letter to dad in heaven, post office says it was delivered

All a little boy wanted was to send a birthday wish to his dad ... in heaven.

And postal officials with the Royal Mail have assured Jase Hyndman, 7, that his father received the heartfelt note, the BBC reported.

Jase sent the letter, which was addressed to the mail service with a note scrawled in the child’s hand that read, “Mr. Postman, can you take this to heaven for my dad’s birthday, thanks.”

Jase’s father died in May 2014. Each year since, he and his sister Neive, 10, mark the day to remember their father, according to the BBC.

This year, officials with the Royal Mail made sure that Jase’s wish was granted, CBS News reported.

Sean Milligan wrote to Jase telling him:

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to contact you about how we succeeded in the delivery of your letter, to your dad in heaven. “This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects on route to heaven. “However please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered. Royal Mail’s priority is to get our customers mail delivered safely. I know how important your mail is to you. I will continue to do all I can to ensure delivery to heaven safely.”

Jase’s mother, Teri Copland, shared the letter that the family received on Facebook, where it has been shared more than 236,000 times since it was posted Wednesday morning. She said what the Royal Mail staff did restored her faith in humanity by doing something for a child they had never met.

