Boston Market frozen pork rib dinners recalled

Boston Market’s boneless rib patty meals are being recalled after reports that there could be glass or hard plastic in the patties.
The frozen dinners were made between Dec. 7, 2018, and Feb. 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reported.
They came in a 14-oz. box, labeled as Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce and Mashed Potatoes.
They have the following best by dates:
- Dec. 7, 2019, lot code 8341.
- Jan. 4, 2020, lot code 9004.
- Jan. 24, 2020, lot code 9024.
- Feb 15, 2020, lot code 9046.
They all have establishment number 18297 on the end of the package.
Those who have meals that are subject to the recall are being told not to eat them, and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the FSIS reported.
If you have any questions, you can call Bellisio Foods, the company that produced the meals, at 855-871-9977.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Strong winds cause damage; wind advisory in effect through Monday morning
- Tens of thousands of customers without power due to high winds
- 5 hacks to keep your smartphone charged during a power outage
- VIDEO: Kennywood's newest ride sets record before it even opens
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}