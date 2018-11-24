0 CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Toyota offers to replace man's truck burned by California wildfires

PARADISE, Calif. - A nurse used his Toyota Tundra to evacuate patients from the California wildfires at the intensive care unit he oversees.

While Allyn Pierce was able to help get himself and others to safety, the truck, nicknamed “The Pandra” was not as fortunate. The fire’s heat welded the rear doors shut, the light covers were partially melted and the hood warped, the Washington Post reported.

“This truck literally saved my life today,” Pierce wrote in a post on social media. “My little town of Paradise was literally burning down around me and @the_pandra got me to safety where I could help others … twice.”

The Camp Fire is one of the most devastating in California history.

Toyota found out about Pierce and the Pandra.

"We are humbled you'd risk your life and Toyota Tundra to drive people to safety,” their official account responded on Pierce’s post. “Don't worry about your truck, we're honored to get you a new one!"

Later Toyota reiterated its commitment to get Pierce a new truck.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the devastating California wild fires. We are extremely grateful to all of the emergency crews who are working tirelessly to extinguish the fires and helping people to safety,” officials told Motor Trend. “We are especially thankful to one hero in particular, Allyn Pierce, for risking his life and sacrificing his Toyota Tundra to drive people to safety. Toyota is so humbled by Mr. Pierce's selfless act that we're pleased to offer him a brand new Tundra."

