    HERSHEY, Pa. - Hersheypark’s newest roller coaster has been topped off, with crews recently putting the highest piece of the track in place.

    Called Candymonium, the Hershey’s candy-themed coaster will be the tallest, fastest and longest at the amusement park. It’s the park's 15th coaster.

    The coaster’s tallest hill comes in at 210 feet. The ride also includes 7 camelback hills and reaches speeds of 76 mph along its 4,636-foot track.

    Candymonium will open in the amusement park’s Hershey’s Chocolatetown in summer 2020.

