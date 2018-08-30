Chick-fil-A wants to give you free chicken nuggets

Did you join Chick-fil-A’s new rewards program and download its mobile app? Well, the Georgia-based chain wants to say, “Thanks.”
Starting Aug. 30 and running through Sept. 29, the fast-food restaurant will give an order of eight-piece chicken nuggets to anyone ordering via the mobile app. The only downside is you can redeem the offer only once.
“We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” People magazine reported Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program, as saying.
There are three membership tiers: the Chick-fil-A One, the Chick-fil-A One Silver and the Chick-fil-A One Red.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trump cancels scheduled 2019 pay raise for federal civilian workers
- Man charged in 2007 rape of a woman in Goodwill bathroom
- Python discovered near Sheetz gas pump
- RAW VIDEO: Royals attend 'Hamilton'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
All tiers offer free food rewards, bonus free food rewards and a birthday reward. The silver and red memberships both offer gift rewards for friends and family, plus meal donations on your behalf. Red members get sneak peeks at insider content, including new menu items.
You can sign up for a Chick-fil-A One account online or via the Chick-fil-A app (Apple, Android). There’s no cost to join.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}