  • Python discovered near Sheetz gas pump

    Updated:

    NEW HOLLAND, Pa. - Customers at a Sheetz convenience store in Lancaster County were surprised Thursday morning when python slithered up next to the gas pump.

    The snake was discovered around 5 a.m. at the Main Street store in New Holland, Lancaster Online reported.

    Related Headlines

    The python was placed in a box and employees contacted a Lancaster-based reptile rescue, Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary.

    Rescue officials arrived at the store and determined it was a healthy ball python.

    TRENDING NOW:

    It’s not clear how the python ended up at the store.

    Rescue officials said the snake will be placed up for adoption unless the owner comes forward, Lancaster Online reported.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories