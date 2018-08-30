NEW HOLLAND, Pa. - Customers at a Sheetz convenience store in Lancaster County were surprised Thursday morning when python slithered up next to the gas pump.
The snake was discovered around 5 a.m. at the Main Street store in New Holland, Lancaster Online reported.
The python was placed in a box and employees contacted a Lancaster-based reptile rescue, Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary.
Rescue officials arrived at the store and determined it was a healthy ball python.
It’s not clear how the python ended up at the store.
Rescue officials said the snake will be placed up for adoption unless the owner comes forward, Lancaster Online reported.
