    Chicken salad and chicken salad sandwiches have been recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

    Lipari Foods issued the voluntary recall after poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry recalled an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products.

    The following Lipari Foods products are affected by the recall:

    • Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad
    • Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad
    • Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches
    • Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches
    • Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant

     

    The products were distributed to food service and retail stores in several states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

    No illnesses have been reported.

