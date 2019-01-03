Chipotle adds keto-friendly, Whole30 meal bowls for dieters

If you think you have to avoid to Chipotle to drop some pounds, think again. The chain has recently added a few menu items that fit a healthier lifestyle.
The company announced it would begin offering “Lifestyle Bowls” beginning Wednesday. The new category is a collection of meals that meet the requirements of the paleo, ketogenic and Whole30 eating plans.
“Now more than ever, Americans are embracing new and varied approaches to healthy living and wellness,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. “We've watched guests custom create lifestyle-specific bowls when ordering in our restaurants, so it made sense to offer delicious options via our online channels that help people easily order bowls with real ingredients that fit their wellness goals.”
So what’s included in the bowls? Take a look at the four options below.
- Whole30® Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole
- Paleo Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa and guacamole
- Keto Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole
- Double Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken (full portion), steak (full portion), red salsa, romaine lettuce and sour cream
“These first-to-category, diet-driven menu offerings are helping those who have committed to living a healthier lifestyle by making it easy to order delicious bowls that only contain the real ingredients permitted by certain diet regimens,” the company said.
