Coca-Cola launches orange vanilla, first new flavor in more than 10 years

For the first time in more than 10 years, Coca-Cola is introducing a new flavor.
The Atlanta-based company recently announced it would be launching Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar.
The new products go on sale Feb. 25 across the country and will be available in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce plastic bottles. You can also try them exclusively at Wendy’s restaurants in fountain dispensers through the end of the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. They then will become available in all Coca-Cola dispensers.
The brand tried out three other flavors — raspberry, lemon and ginger — but the focus group loved the orange vanilla one the most.
“We wanted to bring back positive memories of carefree summer days,” Coca-Cola Brand Director Kate Carpenter said on the company's blog. “That’s why we leaned into the orange-vanilla flavor combination — which is reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles we grew up loving, but in a classically Coke way.”
The launch comes on the heels of the introduction of the new Diet Coke Blueberry Acai and Strawberry Guava, which were released to “offer an array choices that satisfy a variety of changing tastes and lifestyles,” the company said.
Vanilla Coke and Vanilla Coke Zero were introduced in 2007, and Cherry Coke has been around since 1985.
