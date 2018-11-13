Dog food recalled for vitamin D toxicity

Two types of dog food have been recalled for high levels of vitamin D, which can lead to vitamin D toxicity.
Nutrisca and Natural Life Pet Products, both based in St. Louis, Missouri, issued the voluntary recalls Nov. 2, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Nutrisca has recalled one formula of its dry dog food nationwide. Affected bags have the best by date code of Feb. 25, 2020, through Sept. 13, 2020.
“Nutrisca became aware of the elevated levels of vitamin D after receiving complaints from three pet owners of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the product,” the company said in the recall. “An investigation revealed a formulation error led to the elevated vitamin D in the product.”
Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
The recalled items are:
- 4-pound Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food with bag UPC 8-84244-12495-7.
- 15-pound Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food with bag UPC 8-84244-12795-8.
- 28-pound Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food with bag UPC 8-84244-12895-5.
Pet owners with those products should dispose of them immediately or return them for a full refund at the point of purchase.
Natural Life Pet Products recalled only one item in eight states. The company’s 17.5-lbs. Natural Life Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food Bag has been recalled in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and California. The affected bags have the best by date code of May 29, 2020, through August 10, 2020.
Owners should stop feeding the product to their dogs immediately and dispose of the item or return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.
More information from Nutrisca and Natural Life Pet Products can be found by calling (888) 279-9420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or by email at consumerservices@nutrisca.com.
