    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Penn Hills Monday evening.

    Neighbors reported shots fired just before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Blackadore and Beechford streets.

    Police responded and found the man, 26-year-old Brian Dalton, shot multiple times on the side of the road.

    Dalton, of Penn Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Homicide detectives are investigating.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

