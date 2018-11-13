PENN HILLS, Pa. - Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Penn Hills Monday evening.
Neighbors reported shots fired just before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Blackadore and Beechford streets.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police responded and found the man, 26-year-old Brian Dalton, shot multiple times on the side of the road.
Dalton, of Penn Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man's body found in drainage ditch after reports of gunshots
- Water heaters recalled due to fire hazard
- McCandless police chief among officers suspended pending investigation
- VIDEO: Influenza isn't only respiratory virus causing concern in Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}