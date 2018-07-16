  • Duke University to stop requiring SAT, ACT writing scores

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    DURHAM, N.C. - Duke University will no longer require students to submit some testing scores when they apply for admission. 

    It will soon be optional for applicants to submit SAT essay scores or ACT writing scores. 

    Officials said this change is to ensure every student has an opportunity to be fully considered during the application process. 

    The change will begin with next year's incoming undergraduate class. 

     
     

