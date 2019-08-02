Some Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies are being recalled because of the potential presence of plastic pieces.
Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of the five-pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety of the cookies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Visible, blue plastic pieces could be in the individual packaging pouches, the FDA said. The plastic is not baked into the cookies.
The recalled products have “best by” dates of Aug. 31, 2019 and Sept. 7, 2019. The UPC code is 7203002378, and the lot code is 1350.
No Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected by the recall.
