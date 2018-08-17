The Food and Drug Administration has issued a voluntary recall for a pair of medications meant to treat hypothyroidism.
The levothyroxine and liothyronine tablets, manufactured by Westminster Pharmaceuticals LLC, were sold wholesale in 100-count bottles. They used active ingredients sourced before the FDA issued an import alert about Sichuan Friendly Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., officials said. The alert warned that a 2017 inspection found that the company deviated from current good manufacturing practices, putting the quality of ingredients at risk.
>> See the full list of recalled medications
Officials with Westminster Pharmaceuticals said that as of Aug. 9, they had no reports of illnesses connected to the recall. The company warned that patients taking the recalled medications should continue to do so, at least until discussing options with their doctors.
“Because these products may be used in the treatment of serious medical conditions, patients taking the recalled medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product,” FDA officials said in a recall alert.
