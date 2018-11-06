  • FDA warns some EpiPen labels could delay access to auto-injector

    Updated:

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that the labels on some EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. auto-injectors -- including authorized generic versions -- might prevent the device from easily sliding out of their carrier tubes.

    A letter to health care professionals from Pfizer, the manufacturer of the Mylan EpiPen, said the sticker on the auto-injector unit “may have been improperly applied, causing resistance when removing it from the carrier tube.”

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    While the issue does not affect the auto-injector device itself and the epinephrine it delivers, it could slow down its use during an emergency.

    Patients and caregivers are urged to inspect their epinephrine auto-injector prior to needing it to ensure they can quickly access the product.

    CLICK HERE for more information.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories