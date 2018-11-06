FDA warns some EpiPen labels could delay access to auto-injector

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that the labels on some EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. auto-injectors -- including authorized generic versions -- might prevent the device from easily sliding out of their carrier tubes.
A letter to health care professionals from Pfizer, the manufacturer of the Mylan EpiPen, said the sticker on the auto-injector unit “may have been improperly applied, causing resistance when removing it from the carrier tube.”
While the issue does not affect the auto-injector device itself and the epinephrine it delivers, it could slow down its use during an emergency.
Patients and caregivers are urged to inspect their epinephrine auto-injector prior to needing it to ensure they can quickly access the product.
