One of the owners of an internet celebrity squirrel named Peanut has been charged with numerous felonies including mortgage fraud, a few weeks after the animal’s other owner was detained by ICE.

After New York wildlife officers euthanized the squirrel, also known as P’nut, in 2024, prominent Republicans cited the killing as an example of unnecessary government overreach. The squirrel’s owners, Mark Longo and wife Daniela Bittner, run P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in upstate New York and post videos of themselves and their animals to social media.

A New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Rochester, New York, arrested Longo, 36, on Wednesday following an investigation into residential mortgage fraud, police said. He faces a total of 14 felony charges that also include grand larceny and falsifying business records, said police, who added that Longo is accused of using falsified pay stubs and other documents to obtain a $720,000 residential mortgage.

“The investigation began in December 2024, when State Police received information about financial irregularities involving Longo,” said Beau Duffy, a spokesperson for New York State Police.

Longo did not return messages seeking comment. Police said he was living in Chemung County, on the border of New York and Pennsylvania, at the time of the arrest. He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in Southport Town Court in the Elmira area on Feb. 4, Duffy said.

It’s the second recent setback for Longo and Bittner, as Bittner was arrested by immigration officers in mid-October at a small airport and faced the possibility of deportation to Germany. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said after the arrest that Bittner “chose to overstay her welcome in defiance of our nation’s laws.”

DHS officials did not respond to a request for an update on Bittner’s status on Thursday. A search of an ICE detainee database Thursday turned up no results. Longo has blamed the detention on a paperwork mix-up.

Peanut, who would charm viewers by climbing on his owner’s back and wearing tiny cowboy hats, was a social media celebrity until New York officials responded to complaints that the couple were keeping wild animals in their house as pets. Peanut bit the gloved thumb of a biologist during one inspection and was euthanized to test for rabies.

JD Vance said at a rally before the 2024 election that “Democrats murdered the Elon Musk of squirrels” when Peanut was killed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group