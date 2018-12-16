Foul-mouthed parrot uses Amazon Alexa to order things while owner is away

Rocco the parrot is in trouble again.
The parrot, which was kicked out of the National Animal Welfare Trust sanctuary for swearing too much, has learned how to use Amazon’s Alexa and decided to shop online when his owner was away, according to The Sunday Times.
Rocco, who is an African grey parrot and lives in Berkshire, U.K., reportedly learned how to use the smart speaker to order watermelon and strawberries. He has also attempted to order lightbulbs, ice cream and a kite.
Marion Wischnewski, the sanctuary worker who adopted Rocco after he was removed from the sanctuary for his foul mouth, said that she has to check her account every day to see what he has done.
“I have to check the shopping list when I come in from work and cancel all the items he's ordered,” Wischnewski told The Daily Mail.
Rocco loves to interact with the voice of Alexa and listen to music from Kings of Leon.
“They chat away to each other all day. Often I come in and there's music playing,” Wischnewski told The Daily Mail.
Fortunately, none of his orders go on to be purchases thanks to a parental lock that she put on the device.
