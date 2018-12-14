0 Free Shipping Day 2018: Get free shipping from Macy's, Best Buy, Target and others

Today’s the day to get that holiday shopping done, as Free Shipping Day has arrived.

Free Shipping Day is the day many retailers either waive shipping fees or lower the minimum required to have your purchases shipped for free.

Many retailers have dropped their minimum purchase requirement for free shipping, others are cutting the cost of sending gifts. Still, others are offering special sales.

Friday also represents the “ship-by” date that most retailers use to guarantee that purchases you make online will be delivered by Christmas.

Here is what some retailers are offering on Free Shipping Day:

Amazon: No minimum purchase amount on orders that will arrive in time for Christmas. Prime members get free two-day shipping. Some restrictions apply.

Belk: Free shipping on orders over $49 - Code: BIGGESTSALE25

Best Buy: Get free shipping on all orders - some restrictions apply.

Bloomingdale's: Free shipping on all orders - Code: TAKE20

Converse: Get free shipping on orders over $50 – some restrictions apply - Code: GIFT30

Fat Brain Toys: Free ground shipping at Fat Brain Toys - Code: RX-8856

GameStop: Get free shipping on orders over $35.

Gap: Free shipping on any order when you use the code SHIPDAY

Harry & David: Free shipping with no minimum purchase.

J.Crew Factory: Free shipping on all orders - Code: OHWHATFUN

JCPenney: Free shipping on Friday; No minimum purchase required - Code: FREESHIP

Kohl’s: Free standard shipping with $50 purchase - Code: STAYWARM

Land’s End: Free shipping on orders over $50 - Code: SPRUCE pin 8974

Macy’s: Free shipping on all orders - Code: SHOP

Nordstrom: Free shipping on every order.

Petco: Free shipping on orders more than $49

Sierra Trading Post: Get free shipping on orders over $89 - Code: SHIP89.

Target: Free 2-day shipping, with no minimum. Some exclusions apply.

The Children’s Place: Free shipping with no minimum purchase.

The North Face: Free 2-day shipping on all orders

Walmart: Get free 2-day shipping on orders over $35.

For other discounts, see FreeShipping.com.

