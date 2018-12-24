‘Grinch' delivers instead of steals Christmas

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. - A mail carrier in Indiana is bringing a little Christmas cheer and it appears that it’s because the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes.
A Whitley County, Indiana, letter carrier dressed up as the Grinch to bring, instead of steal, Christmas before the big day, WTHR reported.
The unidentified carrier said the adults and kids on her route are getting a thrill out of the costumed mail delivery, WTHR reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Driver of SUV gets pinned underneath, police investigating
- Man with autism fell overboard on Carnival cruise
- 2 men killed in Armstrong Co. crash
- VIDEO: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on Route 51
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}