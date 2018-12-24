  • ‘Grinch' delivers instead of steals Christmas

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. - A mail carrier in Indiana is bringing a little Christmas cheer and it appears that it’s because the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes.

    A Whitley County, Indiana, letter carrier dressed up as the Grinch to bring, instead of steal, Christmas before the big day, WTHR reported.

    The unidentified carrier said the adults and kids on her route are getting a thrill out of the costumed mail delivery, WTHR reported.

