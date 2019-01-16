  • Home where Chris Watts killed wife, young daughters heading for auction block

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FREDERISK, Colo. - The house in Frederick, Colorado, where Shanann Watts and her two daughters were murdered by husband and father Chris Watts will be put up for auction this spring.

    Chris Watts bought the home on Saratoga Trail in 2013 for almost $393,000, according to The Denver Channel. The home is now valued at $511,000.

    The house will hit the auction block in April with the proceeds going toward the unpaid principal of $349,938, the news station reported.

    Chris Watts pleaded guilty in November 2018 to killing his wife and their daughter, Bella 4, and 3-year-old Celeste in a fit of rage last August. Shanann Watts was also pregnant at the time with a son. Chris Watts was sentenced to life in prison after his guilty plea.

    Convicted killer Christopher Watts was in court for his arraignment hearing at the Weld County Courthouse on August 21, 2018 in Greeley, Colorado. He was eventually sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his wife, two young daughters and unborn son.

