Celebration of Pittsburgh Riverhounds’ first-ever USL Championship win held Downtown

PITTSBURGH — The city celebrated the Riverhounds’ first-ever USL Championship victory.

Fans gathered Downtown on Grant Street on Thursday to rally, take photos with the team and the trophy.

Coaches and the team gave special remarks.

Owner Terrance “Tuffy” Shallenberger Jr. said the moment was a dream come true.

“This is something that I dreamt of 12 years ago, and from day one, I said there’s only one way this will work in Pittsburgh and you have to win.”

This was the first appearance and victory in a USL Championship match for the Riverhounds.

