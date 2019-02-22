  • 'I love you daddy': Cop signs off after 25 years, dispatcher daughter receives his last call

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Grab the box of tissues.

    A Chattanooga police officer filed his last call after a quarter of a decade of service to the community. 

    The call earlier this month, between Lt. Austin Garrett and the dispatcher on the other end could make the coldest of hearts melt. 

    That’s because the dispatcher is Garrett’s daughter, Haley Garrett, WTVC reported.

    The elder Garrett said during the call, “Twenty five years of service, I’ll be out of service the final time. Be careful. Don’t forget who you are.”

    His daughter then responded, “You’ve been a mentor and a great friend to many during your career. We all wish you well on your future endeavors. Thank you for your hard work and dedication. I love you daddy.”

    Garrett’s not retiring from law enforcement, though. He’s now a chief deputy for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, WTVC reported.

