PITTSBURGH - Police have identified the remains of a woman who had been missing more than 50 years and never seen since.
Mary Arcuri was last seen in the fall of 1964 by her husband, Albert Arcuri, who told people she had left him for another man.
The Arcuris had purchased a home in Garfield on Black Street in the early 1960s, and last year Mary Arcuri's then-unidentified remains were found buried underneath a cement slab when the current homeowner was doing construction work.
Investigators determined the remains appeared to have been buried for a significant amount of time, so a detective working the case reached out to a retired officer who had worked in the missing persons department before her retirement.
On Thursday, medical examiners used DNA to confirm ththe remains were Mary Arcuri.
Albert Arcuri died in May of 1965 when the car he was driving crashed into an auto dealership on Baum Boulevard.
Police said their investigation into the cause of Mary Arcuri's death is ongoing, and at this point no charges have been filed.
