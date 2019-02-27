If you park in front of a fire hydrant, this is what happens

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Fire officials in Anaheim, California, are warning drivers about what can happen to their vehicles if they park in front of a fire hydrant.
The department posted photos on social media showing a car with broken back windows and a fire hose snaking through it to the scene of a fire.
Firefighters had to break the windows to get to the fire hydrant, officials said, and they won’t hesitate to do that whenever necessary.
“Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? … residents please do not park in fire lanes,” the department urged on social media.
Even after breaking the windows in the car and extinguishing the fire, the owner of the car was nowhere around. Police said they impounded the vehicle and also issued a ticket, according to KTLA-TV.
