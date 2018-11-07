  • Jeff Sessions asked to resign: Read the letter he submitted to Trump

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A day after the midterm elections, President Donald Trump has asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign

    According to The Associated Press, Sessions' letter of resignation was delivered on Wednesday to White House chief of staff John Kelly.

    Kelly reportedly called Sessions to ask for his resignation on Trump's behalf, according to CNN.

    Trump says Sessions' chief of staff Matthew Whitaker, who was once a commentator on CNN, will become acting attorney general.

    Whitaker will take over the supervision of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

    Below is Sessions letter:

