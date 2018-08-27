0 John McCain's funeral: Senator to be honored in three cities

We now know how Sen. John McCain, (R-AZ) will be honored after his death.

McCain planned his own funeral as he battled an aggressive form of brain cancer last year, CNN reported. It was announced Friday that he had decided to stop treatment for the cancer. He died Saturday.

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Davenport, Iowa. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. AP/Gerald Herbert

The schedule of memorials and ceremonies was posted to McCain’s official website.

The long-time lawmaker, McCain will be honored in various locations starting on Wednesday, when he will lie in state in the Arizona State Capitol. There will be two public viewings, as well as a private ceremony, CNN reported.

Thursday he will be taken to North Phoenix Baptist Church for a memorial service that will start at 10 a.m. local time. The ceremony, which, according to the McCain family, will be held with “family, friends, along with national, state, local and tribal officials, and business leaders from across the state of Arizona.”

After the service, McCain will be flown to Joint Base Andrews where he will be received by armed forces body bearers.

>> Read more trending news

On Friday, McCain will lie in state at the United States Capitol. A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. ET. After the service, he will lie in state for the rest of the day with the public being invited to pay their respects.

On Saturday, McCain’s memorial service will be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The family has said that, “friends, congressional colleagues and staff, as well as U.S. and international leaders, have been invited to attend and participate in the service.”

CNN reported that Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will deliver eulogies. Earlier this year, it was reported that the McCain family did not want President Donald Trump in attendance.

On Sunday, a private memorial service will take place at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where a private burial will be held later at the academy’s cemetery. McCain will be laid to rest next to his classmate and friend Adm. Chuck Larson, CNN reported.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.