Ken Berry of 'F Troop,' 'Mama's Family' dead at 85, reports say

Actor Ken Berry, known for bringing laughs as Capt. Wilton Parmenter on TV's "F Troop" and Vinton Harper on "Mama's Family," has died at age 85, multiple news outlets are reporting.
According to Fox News, "Extra" and Variety, Berry's ex-wife, actress Jackie Joseph-Lawrence, shared the news Saturday night on Facebook. The pair were married from 1960-1976.
"With very deep sorrow, I must inform friends of Ken Berry that he died a short time ago," her post read.
Meanwhile, actor Larry Storch shared a tribute to his "F Troop" co-star.
"Dear friends," he wrote. "We are sad to let you know our beloved Captain, Mr. Ken Berry, passed away tonight. We just spoke with Jackie Joseph, who confirmed the devastating news. We are at a true loss for words. Ken, we hope you know how much you were loved. Goodnight Captain. We miss you already."
Variety reported that Berry, an Illinois native and Army veteran who served after the Korean War, first was known for his singing and dancing. He gained fame entertaining troops in the Army's Special Services Corps under fellow actor Sgt. Leonard Nimoy, winning a talent competition to appear on "The Ed Sullivan Show."
In addition to his roles on "F Troop" and "Mama's Family," Berry appeared on TV's "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Mayberry R.F.D." He also starred in the 1974 film "Herbie Rides Again" and "The Cat From Outer Space" in 1978.
According to "Extra," Berry is survived by Joseph-Lawrence and their daughter, Jennifer. Their son, John, died from brain cancer in 2016, the outlet reported.
