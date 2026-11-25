SAN FRANCISCO — King tides combined with powerful waves destroyed part of a pier in Northern California on Wednesday, and officials warned more beachfront homes are at risk of flooding.

A video showed a massive wave tearing down a portion of the pier in the city of Pacifica and slamming it into the ocean. Officials had closed the L-shaped, 1,140 feet-long (350 meters-long) pier in the summer after finding cracks in the structure.

Beachfront homes in the city south of San Francisco began flooding this week as king tides, the highest tides of the year, arrived in the area.

North of San Francisco, Marin County officials issued an evacuation warning for residents of beachfront properties in Stinson Beach, saying large waves expected through the afternoon could send water and debris into roads and homes.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for the Pacific Coast and bay shorelines along San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay through 4 p.m. Wednesday. It also issued a high surf warning in the Bay Area for Wednesday, when breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters), about two to three stories high, could overpower swimmers and sweep people into the ocean.

“Rising tides will bring water and waves farther up the beach than normal, restricting escape from beaches and coastal area,” the weather service said.

King tides occur when the gravitational pull of the moon and sun aligns to raise water levels. Their effects this year are being amplified by the ongoing super El Niño, which has warmed the ocean, leading to an increased volume of seawater.

High tides have already flooded several communities this week along California’s coast.

In the Bay Area, some homes and streets in the coastal Marin County cities of Mill Valley, Larkspur, Sausalito and Corte Madera flooded. Farther north, in Humboldt County near the Oregon border, the sheriff’s office ordered evacuations in a small coastal community where most of the buildings flooded.

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