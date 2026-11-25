HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hopewell Area School District’s head high school football coach will remain suspended.

The district released a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming that Matt Mottes will not join the Vikings during the WPIAL Class 3A Football Championship game against Avonworth at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Hopewell Area School District football coach suspended ahead of WPIAL playoff game

The decision comes as the district continues to investigate an incident involving Mottes, a parent and the team’s student manager that happened last week, which originally led to the suspension.

Hopewell Police Chief Sedlacek told Channel 11 on Tuesday that charges are not expected against Matt Mottes as a result of that incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> No charges will be filed against Hopewell high school football head coach, police chief says

Details on what happened are still limited.

Assistant Coach John Rosa will lead the team as interim head coach.

“We have full confidence in their ability to lead, support, and prepare our student-athletes as they head into Saturday’s WPIAL Class 3A Football Championship,” a spokesperson for the district said.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Channel 11 has reached out to Mottes for a response.

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