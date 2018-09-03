PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Jail is on lockdown after 11 employees became sickened by an unknown odor or substance Sunday night, official said.
Officials said the incident happened around 10 p.m.
Allegheny County officials said nine corrections officers and two members of the medical staff were taken to the hospital for evaluation and have been released.
Officials have not yet determined what caused the employees to become ill, but it is being treated similarly to the issue at the state correctional institutions.
WPXI is working to find out more information about what happened for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Allegheny County officials said the jail will be on lockdown until further notice.
Allegheny County officials said the jail staff members are interviewing inmates and will be conducting searches to determine what may have caused the illness.
