Car dangles from second floor of parking garage after crash

PITTSBURGH - A portion of Forbes Avenue in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh is closed after a car drove through part of the wall of a parking garage, officials said.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the second floor of the parking garage, officials said.
Forbes Ave in Oakland closed. Car sticking out the side of a third floor parking garage. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH pic.twitter.com/MUnLQzl6J9— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) September 3, 2018
Emergency crews haven’t said if there are any injuries.
A witness tells Channel 11 he was eating breakfast at a restaurant under the parking garage when he heard a large bang, walked outside and saw the back end of the car.
WPXI has a crew at the scene. Stay with Channel 11 News and wpxi.com for updates.
