Letters on Arby's sign rearranged into offensive message

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. - Arby’s has apologized after a sign outside one of its suburban Minneapolis restaurants was rearranged to display offensive messages, the Star Tribune reported.
The letters on the sign at the Brooklyn Center restaurant was briefly changed, the newspaper reported. After the term “Now hiring,” vandals had rearranged the removable letters to create a racial slur and an offensive word for prostitutes, KSTP reported.
On its Twitter account, Arby’s tweeted that the sign was “compromised” and its altered message was “extremely offensive.” The fast-food chain said it was cooperating with authorities “and will take appropriate action” against the people involved.
Police officers saw the sign at about 7 a.m. and took down the letters, WCCO reported.
