Mail truck explodes, rolls backward down icy Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A U.S. Postal Service delivery truck exploded Wednesday night in a suburban Kansas City subdivision, WDAF reported.
The truck, which burst into flames, then rolled backward down an icy street before stopping in the front yard of a resident, the television station reported.
“It looked like one of those scenes out of ‘Back to the Future,' where you’ve just got the fire trails from the vehicle,” Brian Riley, whose video security camera caught the explosion, told WDAF. “But I definitely don’t think he got up to 88 miles per hour.”
Riley said he heard some noise in his neighborhood but did not think much about it. He believes a blown tire caused the explosion.
“There was a point where, for almost 10 minutes straight, he did not let up on the gas,” Riley told WDAF. “He was pushing it beyond insanity, and you could just tell the way he was going that he was getting more and more mad the whole time.”
A spokesman for the postal service said the driver wasn't injured, and the fire is under investigation, the television station reported.
