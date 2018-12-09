Man accused of double slaying denied bail, screams in court

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - When 19-year-old Damon Kemp came into court Sunday morning, he was screaming.
Kemp is facing two second-degree murder charges after two 19-year-olds were found shot and killed Friday evening, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Police found Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden shot to death in an apartment around 8 p.m., police spokeswoman Lyda Longa said.
Emotional first appearance for Damon Kemp. He entered the court room screaming. Victims family members also screaming. Judge did find probable cause. Kemp will remain behind bars until his next court date. He’s facing 2 counts of 2nd degree murder. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Olj4c60CgP— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) December 9, 2018
Members of the victims' families were present at the first appearance hearing.
The judge found probable cause for the charges and denied bail to Kemp.
Investigators said they believe the shooting may have occurred Thursday. Deputies initially started investigating the area after receiving reports of an armed burglary.
According to loved ones, Ingraham was a student at Bethune-Cookman University and had been taking a semester off.
Police said Kemp and the victims knew each other.
The deaths remain under investigation.
#ICYMI AT 6PM: I was waiting at the @DBCops1 police station to speak with the victims’ family after they met with investigators: https://t.co/sVvlv3hwIT Family has since walked out and told us more about the two 19-year-olds who were killed. @WFTV #WFTV— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) December 8, 2018
