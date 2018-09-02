Man accused of stealing MAGA hat in viral video indicted by grand jury

A Texas man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after he allegedly stole a teen’s “Make America Great Again” hat before throwing a drink in his face at a fast-food restaurant -- an incident that was caught on video and went viral, KHOU reported.
According to online court records, Kino Jimenez, 30, was indicted and faces a state felony charge of theft of a person charge.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parking details announced for Pitt vs. Penn State game Saturday
- Ohio police officer attacked by K9 partner, shoots dog
- Pizza delivery driver's car stolen, then he gets a ticket
- WATCH: Store clerk stabbed during robbery near local college campus
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Jimenez was arrested by police at his home on July 6 and was fired from his job, KSAT reported.
The victim, Hunter Richard, received another MAGA hat, signed by President Donald Trump, after the video at the Whataburger restaurant went viral.
>> Teen says he was attacked over MAGA hat
According to an arrest warrant, Richard and two witnesses were dining at the Whataburger on July 4 when he was allegedly approached by Jimenez, who ripped the hat off the man’s head after a brief discussion.
#Update: Teen who made national news after having #MAGA hat stolen at a San Antonio fast food restaurant just got this in the mail. A hat signed by @realDonaldTrump.— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) July 11, 2018
See the video: https://t.co/LAUcjERTNc @News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/akzNSp4ps8
When Richard began filming the incident, the suspect grabbed a cup with liquid and ice and tossed it at Richard, KHOU reported. Jimenez then left the restaurant with the hat, according to the arrest warrant.
Jimenez's trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}