  • Man accused of stealing MAGA hat in viral video indicted by grand jury

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A Texas man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after he allegedly stole a teen’s “Make America Great Again” hat before throwing a drink in his face at a fast-food restaurant -- an incident that was caught on video and went viral, KHOU reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to online court records, Kino Jimenez, 30, was indicted and faces a state felony charge of theft of a person charge.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Jimenez was arrested by police at his home on July 6 and was fired from his job, KSAT reported. 

    The victim, Hunter Richard, received another MAGA hat, signed by President Donald Trump, after the video at the Whataburger restaurant went viral.

    >> Teen says he was attacked over MAGA hat

    According to an arrest warrant, Richard and two witnesses were dining at the Whataburger on July 4 when he was allegedly approached by Jimenez, who ripped the hat off the man’s head after a brief discussion.

    When Richard began filming the incident, the suspect grabbed a cup with liquid and ice and tossed it at Richard, KHOU reported. Jimenez then left the restaurant with the hat, according to the arrest warrant.

    Jimenez's trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories